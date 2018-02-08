Aspen marijuana sales top liquor sales for first time

ASPEN, Colo. — Recent figures say sales at Aspen’s marijuana dispensaries last year topped liquor stores in revenue.

The Aspen Times reports the city’s Finance Department in its year-end sales tax report for 2017 says legal-pot sellers hauled in $11.3 million in revenue last year compared with $10.5 million for liquor stores, marking the first time marijuana sales outpaced alcohol for the year in Aspen.

The report says cannabis revenue last year also marked a 16 percent improvement over 2016, which produced $9.7 million in sales.

The marijuana industry also enjoyed the biggest rate of growth last year among the city’s 12 retail sectors.

The report shows Aspen’s retailers combined to generate $730.4 million in revenue, 2 percent better than 2016.