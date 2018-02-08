Warm before the storm: Temperatures into 60s ahead of weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday will be the warm before the storm with high temperatures climbing into to the low 60s in the Denver metro area.

Highs will reach the upper 50s in Fort Collins and Greeley.

Skies start sunny, then wave cloudiness develops, taking away some sunshine. It will be windy on the west side near the foothills at 15-40 mph.

The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will be windy above treeline at 30-65 mph.

A cold front slams into the Front Range at the crack of dawn on Friday. Some fog and flurries possible with highs falling into the 30s and 40s.

Light snow develops in the central and northern mountains by Friday afternoon into the evening.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday. Ski area totals along the Interstate 70 corridor and north will total 3-8 inches.

A couple pockets of 10-inch amounts are possible. Snow tapers off Saturday evening.

Along the Front Range, 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is possible on Saturday. That includes Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Up to 6 inches are possible in Boulder and in the foothills with 1-3 inches across the Palmer Divide. Snow tapers off Saturday evening and highs will only get into the 20s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Another cold front with snow is possible on Monday and Tuesday.

