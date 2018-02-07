Woman killed after train hits vehicle in Eaton

EATON, Colo. — A woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving was hit by a train on Tuesday night, the Eaton Police Department said.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. at Fifth Street and Highway 85.

The woman was the only person inside the SUV when it was hit by the train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was heading southbound and the woman was driving westbound on Fifth Avenue at the time of the crash, police said.

The name and age of the woman were not released.