Tranquil conditions across Front Range until snow returns for weekend

DENVER -- Tranquil is the word of the day.

Wednesday will start with some fog in north Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley for the morning rush. Then it burns away to provide afternoon sunshine.

It will be mild, with highs around 52 in Denver and 47 in Fort Collins.

It will be abnormally warm and breezy with wave cloudiness on Thursday. Highs will reach 60 across the Denver metro area. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph with higher gusts to 65 mph in the mountains.

The next storm system arrives Friday night after the evening rush and continues into Saturday.

There will be falling temperatures on Friday from the 40s into the 30s. Highs will only be in the 20s on Saturday.

Only light accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The foothills can expect 1-4 inches. The ski areas in the central and northern mountains will get 3-6 inches.

It will be drier and sunny on Sunday with highs in the 40s.

