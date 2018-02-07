Sweet, yet unlikely career for chocolatier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT — One of the most unique chocolatiers in our state happens to be one the best in the country!

A couple years back, Dessert Professional (magazine) named Robin Autorino one of the top 10 chocolatiers in North America. Autorino owns and operates Robin Chocolates in Longmont.

It’s a bizarre career for Autorino, given how she’s actually allergic to chocolate.

“Growing up I would get no death allergies, just hives,” she said.

The allergies followed her into adulthood, but didn’t stop her from creating memorable chocolate desserts!

