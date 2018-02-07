Southwest offering flights from Denver to some California airports for as low as $79

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is offering one-way flights between Denver International Airport and some California destinations for as little as $79.

The fares are primarily offered on weekday flights, are valid between Feb. 27 and May 23, and must be purchased 21 days in advance, according to the airline’s website.

The sale ends Wednesday.

Travelers can purchase the cheap tickets for select flights originating out of Denver to Burbank ($79); Los Angeles ($93); and Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose ($95).

The prices are the same for return flights from the same airports to Denver.

The discounted fares are nonrefundable, and seats and travel dates are limited, the airline said.