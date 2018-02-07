× One double murder suspect faces charges, another released

DENVER — A Denver teenager, arrested earlier this week on investigation of murder, has been released from jail.

Police arrested 18-year-old, Octavio Morales, on Sunday in connection with a double-homicide shooting in the 13100 block of East Elgin Place.

According to police and court records reviewed by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, Morales has been allowed to post a personal recognizance bond and ordered into “intensive supervision with a GPS (electronic) monitor.”

Denver District Attorney Spokesperson, Ken Lane, told FOX31 the Morales case remains “an open investigation and I can’t comment.”

Denver police have identified a second person, allegedly associated with Morales, who is expected to be formally charged with first degree murder.

20-year-old Kylvito Garrette is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Jail records indicate he will be charged with at least one count First Degree Murder, while official court records continue to state Garrette is on an involuntary hold pending a homicide charge.

Garrette is being held without bond.

The probable cause and warrants associated with both Morales and Garrette remain sealed by a court.