New York lawmakers say laundry pods look too tasty, want legislation to require change in design

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two New York lawmakers are trying to create a new state law to require new packaging for laundry detergent pods following a dangerous trend of teenagers eating the items.

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, both Democrats from New York City, introduced the bill this week.

“Bright colored detergent pods look like candies, they look like toys,” Simotas told WTEN-TV in Albany.

“They might as well say bite me on them because that is what they offer,” Holyman added.

The lawmakers claim that teenagers are not the only ones eating the laundry detergent, adults with dementia and children are also at risk.

The bill wants to require laundry companies to make the pods all one color with non-see through packaging and warning labels on each pod.

Some legislators disagree with the legislation, saying the state should be focusing on other priorities.

“The key is you just shouldn’t eat it,” said Karl Brabenec, of the New York State Assembly. “I mean any laundry detergent, whether it’s brown, red, green, whatever the case might be. It’s just ridiculous.”

The “Tide Pods challenge” is an internet trend showing people putting small laundry detergent pods in their mouths and posting videos eating them, often resulting in hospitalizations.

Proctor and Gamble, which owns Tide, recently launched a campaign to warn people away from eating the pods.