Montbello march aimed at stopping violence

DENVER -- As police announced a second arrest in a Montbello double homicide from the weekend, residents started coming together to call for an end to violence.

A gathering and march on Tuesday followed a weekend that saw two back-to-back shootings in northeast Denver.

Police spent much of the weekend investigating a double homicide in Montbello on Saturday and a shooting -- wounding one -- in a Green Valley Ranch King Soopers on Sunday.

While the march was front and center Tuesday, the work behind the scenes is what could make a difference.

Montbello-area leaders such as Jose Silva and religious leaders are focused on resources that could match people to financial, emotional and educational support after acts of violence.

While there’s plenty of concern in northeast Denver, those who live in the area said they are proud.

“So proud,” resident Kiera Jackson said. “This is my home. This is my soul. We are so proud of everything that this community is. Everything that has happened recently is not a reflection of us.”

Despite the need for a stop the violence march, police said homicides in the area have decreased 70 percent in the past two years.

The community Safe Haven gatherings are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Participants are asked to gather at Safe Haven: New Life Christian Center on Wednesday and Thursday at 12505 Elmendorf Place.