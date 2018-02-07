× Man with sword injures person near CU Boulder campus; avoid Varsity Lake & north side bike path

BOULDER, Colo. — A man with a sword injured a person near the University of Colorado campus in Boulder Wednesday afternoon. The man was on the loose.

Officials posted on CU Boulder Alert that it happened about 4 p.m. near 14th Street and Arapahoe Avenue.

They warned people to avoid the bike path on the north side of campus and the Varsity Lake area.

The man with a sword was described as a white male with red hair, wearing all black and on a bicycle. He was last seen in the area of Varsity Lake.

The school said officers searched campus and the Boulder Creek Path and did not find any sign of the suspect. Officials said there was no pending threat after 5 p.m.