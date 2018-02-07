× Juvenile arrested after gun brought to high school in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A male juvenile was arrested after a gun was brought to Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice in Englewood on Wednesday, police said.

There were no injuries.

The school went into lockdown about 2 p.m. after a weapon was found in the school, according to the school district. Authorities recovered a gun from the scene.

Students were taken to Bishop Elementary nearby to be reunited with parents.

The school is now cleared.

Here is a letter that was sent home to parents following the incident:

Dear Englewood Schools Parents/Guardians,

Today, a weapon was found at Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice. Following our safety procedures, the school was immediately placed on lockdown and we contacted Englewood Police Department. All students and staff members are safe and we are preparing to reunite students with their parents.

We want to make sure you are aware of what is happening and that all students and staff are safe.