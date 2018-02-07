Hundreds gather at CO Springs church to honor first responders in memory of fallen deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of New Life Church in Colorado Springs gathered Wednesday night to honor Deputy Micah Flick and his fellow first responders. Flick was shot and killed Monday while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs.

The service was held at the church where Flick has been a longtime member. For those at the church, there’s peace in faith knowing Deputy Flick is in a better place. The loss, though, is still difficult to accept.

“Our hearts are broken when we lose one especially in a senseless, horrific way like we lost him,” the church’s pastor said during the ceremony.

The 11-year veteran if the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins.

“He’s a good man,” the pastor said. “Good dad. Good father. Good husband. Good brother.”

The Flick family said Micah was someone who was truly passionate about helping those who could not help themselves.

The death marks the third killing of a Colorado deputy since New Year’s Eve.

One of the main intentions of the service was praying that no other families will have to hear their first responder loved one won’t be coming home.

“Keep them in mind as we pray through this,” the pastor told the crowd. “Pray over our city. Our city needs healing after this.”

Deputy Flick’s funeral will be held at New Life Church on Saturday at 1 p.m. It is open to the public.