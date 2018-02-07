Gerber names first ‘spokesbaby’ with Down syndrome

NEW YORK — Gerber announced its 2018 “spokes-baby” on Wednesday morning — and it was a first.

Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Dalton, Georgia, was chosen from more than 140,000 entries.

Warren is the first child with Down syndrome to represent the company since the contest started more than 90 years ago, Today reported.

Gerber congratulated the baby on its social media pages.

“Congratulations to our 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas! Welcome to the family! Join us in sending 💙 love to baby Lucas!” the company wrote on Facebook.