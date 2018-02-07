× Family of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm releases statement

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The family of fallen Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm released a statement Wednesday evening about the support they have received. Deputy Gumm was killed in the line of duty on January 24 while responding to a disturbance call in the Thornton area.

“The Gumm and Boettcher families would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who have sent their love, prayers, and kind words to support our family during such a heartbreaking time. We are so touched by the numerous departments, agencies, and communities that honored Deputy Heath Gumm and our family. We also want to thank the many, many individuals that lined the processional to show respect for our brave loved one. From the motorcade we saw the flags, signs, salutes, and tears from those who knew Heath and from those who did not.

As days turn into weeks, and weeks into months, please, please let’s not forget the sacrifice of our first responders; especially our men and women that put their lives on the line to serve and protect.

And finally to our Adams County family, we are forever grateful for the love and care we have received from everyone and the manner in which you honored Heath. It will not be forgotten.”

The funeral for Deputy Gumm was held Friday.

