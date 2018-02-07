Doctors warn about dangers of button batteries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado are warning parents about the dangers of button batteries. They say the number of kids ingesting them is not really going up, but the number of severe injuries, including death, has increased seven times.

Dr. Robert Kramer, a pediatric gastroenterologist says the hospital system sees these kinds of cases every month. “We`ve had a total of four fatalities since 2009,” he said.

The button batteries can be found in fidget spinners that light up, musical cards or books, keys or garage door openers. But of all the injuries, the most common source was a remote control.

The batteries that are 20mm or larger are the most dangerous. “They can get lodged in the esophagus, and they can burn a whole in that esophagus, and if that`s close to a large vessel like the aorta, unfortunately we`ve seen fatal outcomes,” he said.

“It really creates a clear and present danger I think that parents need to be aware of,” Dr. Kramer said.

So when parents child proof their home by locking up cleaning supplies and blocking stairs, they also need to make sure there are no loose button batteries in the home.