Deputy Flick's twins prayed for his safety, pastor says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pastor of New Life Church in Colorado Springs, and friend of fallen deputy Micah Flick, sat down with FOX31 on Wednesday night.

“My wife, we just sat and cried. Just broke our hearts. He’s a good man, with a good family,” Pastor Brady Boyd said.

Pastor Boyd reflects on the life of his parishioner and friend, El Paso County Deputy, Micah Flick, who was gunned down in the line of duty on Monday night.

“For him to get out of that car and to confront someone who was stealing a car to protect our community, he was just wired to respond that way. He was a hero in every sense of the word,” Boyd said.

Pastor Boyd said Micah was a man full of integrity, who loved challenges, as evident by working up in the ranks to make detective with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office by age 34.

“His wife Rachel told me this story yesterday of him going to this rigorous training to be on some kind of elite team for the Sheriff’s Department and he came back all bruised up and cut and just thought it was the best day ever. He came home beaming about it. He was a tough guy, full of adventure,” Pastor Boyd said.

Pastor Boyd said Micah’s twins, Levi and Lala, recognized the danger of their dad’s job and prayed with him before he left their house.

“Levi and Lala would pray for their dad’s safety. There was a prayer on the wall for police officers and often they would pray that prayer over their dad as he left for work They had prayed for him to be protected, so they’re wrestling with that. It’s tender, it’s sweet and painful,” Boyd said.

Painful – also in marking Deputy Flick’s death as the third deputy killed on the Front Range over the past five weeks. Pastor Boyd believes more dialogue needs to happen in our communities to put a stop to the violence.

“I think we need to have serious conversations about violence in our culture and how we deal with the criminal element who want to rob us of good people,” Pastor Boyd said.