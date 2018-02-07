Denver will reach the 60s Thursday before weekend snow moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's weather will be quiet and calm across the Front Range with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Temperatures will soar to 62 degrees in Denver on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy up to 25mph in the afternoon. Enjoy the mild weather because it won't last long.

A cold front will begin to make its way into Colorado Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will fall to the mid 40s with increasing cloud cover and gusty winds.

Snow will begin in the northern mountains and northeast plains late Friday night. Snow showers will increase in coverage by midday Saturday and will move into metro Denver by Saturday afternoon. Snow showers will taper off from north to south, ending Sunday morning.

Right now, it looks like snow accumulations will be small for the I-25 corridor with most places likely seeing under 3 inches. We will have more details on exact totals once this storm gets closer.

High temperatures will only reach the 20s on Saturday and will warm to the upper 30s on Sunday as the snow clears out. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Colorado will see another round of snow next Tuesday.

