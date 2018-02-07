Boulder County considers allowing E-Bikes in open space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- As long as people have mounted their self-propelled contraptions and headed for the hills, it’s been people versus mountains.

But people, like everything else, age. And as necessity is the mother of invention, the E-bike was born. The electronic bike is like a regular bike. It has a motor in the front hub, and it has a battery in the down to. It does have a little extra weight but otherwise, it’s a bike.

Since 1975, Boulder County has prohibited any motorized vehicles in their open space parks.

But the times, they are a changin’.

Last year the state passed a bill that changed the definition of E-Bikes from being motorized to a non-motorized vehicle. Boulder County still prohibited use of them, but popular demand has caused the county to reconsider.

Ultimately it will be up to Boulder County commissioners whether to allow E-bikes on their trails. The question to answer is where are they appropriate.