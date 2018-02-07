× Body discovered in vehicle near Brighton dog park

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A body was found Wednesday afternoon inside a vehicle in Brighton.

According to Brighton Police, at around 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near the dog park on Judicial Center Drive.

The dog park is located near the Brighton City Sports Complex.

Officers discovered a deceased person inside the vehicle, which was found south of the dog park, Brighton Police said.

Police did not release any more information about the person found inside the vehicle.

Brighton Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.