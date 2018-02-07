Avoid IRS phone scams targeting your personal information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Better Business Bureau and the Internal Revenue Service are warning of scams designed to steal your personal information.

An Aurora man contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after receiving a threatening voicemail that said, “There is a legal petition notice filed under your name from the IRS for tax evasion and tax fraud … failure to return the call will result in law enforcement action against you.”

The Denver Better Business Bureau tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, this is a perfect example of the type of scam going around during tax season.

The messages tell the recipient to call a certain number “before you get arrested.”

The IRS has posted a warning on their website explaining that some scammers are even using video relay services to scam those who are deaf.

Other schemes target victims online, by reaching out through emails.

It’s important to know that the IRS does not ask for personal information via email.

The Problem Solvers found the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker shows tax collection schemes are being closely watched. Click here to check your area.

Experts say the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to let unfamiliar calls just go to voicemail. For more information about IRS tax scams visit the agency's website.