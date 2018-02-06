Support the Shield: Call-in donations Thursday to help provide protection for law enforcement

Together we can all help protect members of the Colorado law enforcement community.

FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are partnering with Shield616, a Colorado non-profit that provides rifle-ready protection designed for quick deployment.

Your donations can help provide our men and women in blue with the best gear possible.

Thursday: Donation phone bank

We’ll be holding a phone bank with members of the Shield616 organization on Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon, and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations can be earmarked for specific agencies or Colorado in general. Shield616 works directly with police agencies to distribute their equipment to specific officers.

Learn more

To learn more about Shield616, you can visit the organization’s website, or watch our profile from earlier this year.

We also looked closer at the body armor worn by officers in this recent story.