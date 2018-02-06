Strange light in the sky may have been SpaceX rocket burn

DENVER — Did you see a strange light in the sky Tuesday night?

There has been no confirmation from officials yet about what the light was, but it was seen all over the western and southwestern United States. ]

The image above was sent to FOX31 by Robert McSwain. He said he took the photo from the apartment complex where he lives in Thornton, Colorado.

Reports from Arizona and California said it was likely a “burn” from the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket that was launched from Kennedy Space Center Tuesday afternoon.