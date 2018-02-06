State lawmakers examine policies after 3 recent shootings that killed deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three times in just over a month lawmakers at the state Capitol have paused for a moment of silence following the death of a law enforcement officer in Colorado.

Following the death of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, FOX31 and Channel 2 wanted to know what can lawmakers do to address the recent violence toward police?

“My first reaction was pretty much anger,” State Senator John Cooke, a former Weld County Sheriff, said.

Cooke said he would like to see what police officers want first, but he is suggesting the possibility for a grant program to be established for five departments to access to steel-plated bulletproof vests.

“If there is not money for that maybe we can start a grant program,” Cooke said.

Cooke also said the state should look at giving district attorneys more resources to pursue death penalty cases — to send a message to criminals.

“Unfortunately I haven’t seen it used enough,” Cooke said.

“To run a death penalty case takes a lot of money and a lot of DAs don’t have that kind of money,” Cooke added.

Meanwhile other lawmakers are looking at increasing services for the families of fallen officers.

State Senator Dominick Moreno has proposed a bill to allow the families of fallen state employees killed in the line of duty to stay on state health insurance for a year.

“Employee benefits run out at the end of the month in which they die, this bill would extend those benefits,” Moreno added.

Lawmakers who spoke to FOX31 and Channel 2 said they are looking forward to meeting with law enforcement officials to discuss options.

Sadly, as Rep. Joe Salazar pointed out, there has been so many deaths recently it has been hard to find the time.

“This has been happening so quickly there hasn’t been any time to sit down with anybody,” Salazar said.