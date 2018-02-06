Snow misses Denver but another chance this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system missed Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday morning as light snow will slide south and east of the Mile High City.

Fog is the primary element for the morning rush. The fog will burn off later Tuesday and skies will turn partly sunny.

Highs will be about 45 degrees with lighter wind speeds.

Snow continues to fall in the southern and central Mountains with 1-4 additional inches along Interstate 70 corridor and 4-12 inches in the southern mountains.

Snow is lighter in the northern mountains.

It will be drier and warmer on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will surge to 60 degrees on Thursday before a storm system hits on Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will bring gusty winds, falling temperatures and snowfall.

Accumulations in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins appear to be light with the heaviest accumulations staying in the mountains.

Sunday will be drier and warmer.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.