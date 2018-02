DENVER — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The man was found about 7:15 a.m. outside the Regis Motel in the 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue.

The man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The name and age of the man were not released.

Police had no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-7867.