One El Paso County sheriff’s deputy wounded in shooting out of hospital, second is stable

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two El Paso County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded in Monday’s shooting in Colorado Springs were identified on Tuesday.

Sgt. Jake Abendshan was treated and released from the hospital last night. Deputy Scott Stone remains in the hospital in stable condition, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Abendshan, Stone and deputy Micah Flick were investigating a vehicle theft when the shooting took place near the Murray Hills apartments east of downtown Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

Flick was killed in the shooting, and a Colorado Springs Police Department officer and a civilian were also wounded. The suspect was killed.

Flick, 34, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. He marked his 11th anniversary with the sheriff’s office on Monday.

The police officer has not been identified and their condition has not been released.

Flick is the third Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed since New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed during an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.

Three other deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two civilians were wounded in the shooting.

Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm was killed on Jan. 24 when deputies responded to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 8700 block of Dawson Street of Thornton.