Memorial fund set up for fallen El Paso County sheriff’s deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial fund for fallen El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Micah Flick was established Tuesday.

Flick, Sgt. Jake Abendschan and deputy Scott Stone were investigating a vehicle theft when the shooting took place near the Murray Hills apartments east of downtown Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

Flick was killed in the shooting, and a Colorado Springs Police Department officer and a civilian were also wounded. The suspect was killed.

Flick, 34, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. He marked his 11th anniversary with the sheriff’s office on Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said donations can be made for the Flick family.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 200

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said at a news conference that funeral plans for Flick will be announced in the coming days.