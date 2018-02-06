× Loveland Fire & Ice Festival

The Loveland Fire & Ice Festival runs Feb 9-11. It kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday night and runs 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be fireworks shows each night, they are at 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights and at 7 p.m. on Sunday (weather permitting). It’s free and open to the public.

In addition to the new attractions announced, additional exciting event highlights include: