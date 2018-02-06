Loveland Fire & Ice Festival
The Loveland Fire & Ice Festival runs Feb 9-11. It kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday night and runs 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be fireworks shows each night, they are at 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights and at 7 p.m. on Sunday (weather permitting). It’s free and open to the public.
In addition to the new attractions announced, additional exciting event highlights include:
- Live, free music and performances throughout the event
- Explosive nightly fireworks show with music and lights
- Ice sculpting performances and People’s Choice Award: Come watch and meet nationally renowned ice sculptors carve ice masterpieces. Once complete, vote for your favorite and see the pieces lit up with colorful, festive lights.
- Brewing and Distilling Arts – featuring local brewers and distillers such as Crow Hop, Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Verboten Brewing, Big Thompson Brewery, Horse & Dragon and more. Tickets are available for pre-sale in January.
- The Family Fair – a mini carnival with rides and face painting.
- The Marketplace – a place to experience artisan businesses and shop local
- A Food Truck Food Court – a place to refuel and recharge with a unique variety food options
- Romantic carriage rides