Loveland Fire and Ice

This family-friendly festival is FREE to the public and celebrates the heart of Loveland. From Fire to Ice; hot & cold, yin & yang – people of passion converge in Loveland, Colorado for Valentine’s day weekend February 9th-11th, 2018 to celebrate love, life and the arts in all different forms.

This award winning festival brought over 40,000 guests in 2017, and we hope to see even more in 2018. The Loveland Fire & Ice Festival brings together the arts of live entertainment, sculpting, culinary, our heroes vehicle showcase, fireworks and much more!

If you’re looking for things to do this coming Valentine’s day weekend, don’t miss attending this yearly festival. Bring the entire family for a day of fire, ice, music, and fun!

https://lovelandfireandice.com/