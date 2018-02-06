Law enforcement agencies struggle with recent deputy deaths in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The recent violence has directly affected three sheriffs departments in Colorado, but law enforcement communities throughout our entire state are mourning right now.

“We just took our mourning shroud and the very next day, we put it back on so it does have accumulative effect,” Sergeant Bobby Waidler with the Denver Police Department said. “It’s hard to witness."

When officers continue to see their brothers and sisters in blue get killed and injured on the job, it's tough.

“It's definitely scary, it’s definitely scary,” Sgt. Waidler said.

It takes a toll on the officers, and sometimes their families take an even larger hit.

“I’m seeing the officers reaching out because their family is so concerned," Waidler said.

The Denver Police Department has the Resiliency Wellness Program in place to help. That help could be through a chaplain, psychological services or peer support.

Sgt. Waidler said, “The programs are being utilized more in time like this.”

Whatever self-care means for you is what the program provides. Leaders at the department want to make sure their officers are OK.

“We go out there with more reason to serve and more reason to make a positive impact and a positive impression,” Sgt. Waidler said.