How to keep your skin hydrated during the winter months

Winter wreaks havoc on our lips no matter how many times we apply balm it seems to only work on the surface. What can we do to hydrate deep down and heal lips? Use a serum before you apply your daily balm or lipstick. We use serums for our skincare, why not use one for our lips. This product heals and also absorbs immediately and isn’t oily like other serums we’ve seen in the past. It cushions lips and also as an added perk keeps your lipstick in tact as a primer too.

Blistex Conditioning Lip Serum @ CVS $3.99

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream (SRP: $19.99 for 13.5oz, www.laroche-posay.us)@Target

Alterna Haircare Caviar CC Cream $26 at Sephora / Sephora.com

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact SPF 50 @ULta $38.00

Maxus Nails STRENGTHENING BASE COAT – WITH AMINO ACIDS AND TEA TREE OIL $18.00 @ www.maxusnails.com

VENN Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate ($185 at vennskincare.com)​