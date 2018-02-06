Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to half-staff after deputy fatally shot

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings across the state after the shooting death of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was shot and killed while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and one civilian also suffered gunshot wounds.

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. Flick marked his 11th anniversary with the sheriff’s office on Monday.

Hickenlooper ordered the flags be lowered beginning Tuesday at sunrise until sunset on the day of the funeral.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough,” Hickenlooper said in a statement.

“We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Flick is the third Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed since New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed during an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.

Three other deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two civilians were wounded in the shooting.

Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm was killed on Jan. 24 when deputies responded to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.

“With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state,” Hickenlooper said.