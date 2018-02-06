Girl Scouts’ push to ban smoking in vehicles with minors passes Aurora City Council

AURORA, Colo. — An ordinance that bans smoking in vehicles with children present that was pushed by members of Girl Scout Troop No. 60789 passed the Aurora City Council on Monday night.

Mayor Steve Hogan cast the tiebreaking vote, giving approval to the ordinance in a 6-5 vote.

The measure was introduced last month by five 13-year-old girls.

The girls came up with the idea while trying to earn the Silver Award, which is given to middle school-aged Girl Scouts who develop a project to benefit the community.

The ordinance, which makes it illegal to smoke tobacco or marijuana and vaping in a vehicle with anyone younger than 18 years old, is only for the city of Aurora, but eight states have similar laws on the books.

Anyone caught could result in mandatory community service or a $150 fine.

The law takes effect March 10.