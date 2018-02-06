× Gaylord Rockies Resort ready to start hiring workers

AURORA, Colo. — As the construction cranes near the end of their task at the brand new Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, preparations have been well underway to hire the people to operate and run the soon-to-be Colorado’s largest hotel.

A 500,000 square-foot convention center, 17-room spa, restaurants and bars, and a 1,500+ room hotel and resort on an 86-acre site will not run itself. People are needed to make it come alive.

The Gaylord Rockies resort is scheduled to open its doors for business and pleasure by late 2018. First order of business is to hire the managers to run the business.

Sales, marketing, food, beverage, security and maintenance personnel positions all need to be filled by the end of the year. There are over 1,500 positions available.

Although certain positions require certain skill sets and qualifications, there is one trait the hotel wants all employees to have: A genuine and friendly personality.