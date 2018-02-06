Friends reflect on the life of Deputy Micah Flick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Friends and family are remembering an El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

Deputy Micah Flick died Monday when a suspect opened fire outside an apartment complex, shooting three El Paso County sheriff’s deputies, a Colorado Springs Police detective, and a bystander.

Jon Taylor met Micah Flick when he the two were in 3rd grade. They grew up together and played high school football together.

“I consider him a brother and a family member. I was talking to my parents about it last night and they consider him a son,” said Taylor.

Taylor still can’t believe that Micah is gone. Neither can Mike Hestermann.

“I first met him in 1997. I was his middle school principal,” Hestermann said.

Hestermann was also one of Micah’s football coaches, a man charged with teaching Micah. However, the roles are now reversed. Mike is learning from his former student as he reflects on the way Micah approached life, his job and his family.

“You know you`re successful as a teacher when your students teach you, and so basically I`m having an opportunity to learn from Micah,” he said.

Now both Mike and Jon, as well as Micah’s former colleagues, are tasked with passing down those lessons learned, making sure his seven-year-old children know who their father was and what he stood for.

“It`s heartbreaking to hear a mom and a wife explain to the children that dad`s been killed and he`s now with Jesus. How do you do that?” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

“They`re going to remember him and who he was and I can`t imagine telling them their father`s gone. It crushes me,” added Jon Taylor.