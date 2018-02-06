Family needs daughter’s backpack to help with closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A mom is pleading for the community's help after her 16-year-old was hit by a truck and later died from her injuries. The teenager was wearing a backpack at the scene and her mom says it was stolen before she could retrieve her daughter's belongings.

“She meant everything to me,” Melissa McKenzie, Victoria Mckenzie's mom said. “Her awesome soul.”

Victoria Mckenzie's parents continue to grieve the lose of their daughter.

“It’s very hard, just realizing that she’s not here,” Jimmie Mckenzie, Victoria's dad said.

The Aurora teen was on her way to school at Smoky Hill High School when she was hit while crossing the street. The truck that hit her then drug her for more than a mile.

“He drug her under his truck for four minutes, four minutes he drove her a mile point two until he pulled into his driveway,” Melissa Mckenzie said.

The teen's mom says the driver had no idea her daughter was trapped under his truck.

Mckenzie was taken to the hospital. Her parents say it looked like she was improving, and then things took a turn for the worse.

Mckenzie died four days later as a result of septic shock.

"All she had left on her was a jacket, a shirt, and one shoe,” Melissa Mckenzie said.

Most of Victoria's belongings from the scene aren't accounted for.

“The cop told me that somebody came by and just picked her backpack up and left,” Melissa Mckenzie said.

“It’s not just a backpack, it’s what’s in it and I would love to have it back. If you have it give it back, if you know who has it please let me know, let somebody know so I can get it back.”

Melissa Mckenzie also said, “That would mean everything to me, it wouldn’t bring my daughter back but at least I would have it.”

“This guy took away our life, our child, just everything,” Jimmie Mckenzie said.

Melissa Mckenzie said, “I'm hoping that getting her story out and explaining what happened, maybe, something good will come of this, if I can save another child’s life, then I’ve done my job.”

Right now the incident is still under investigation.

The family says to further the investigation authorities really need to talk to someone who saw the incident when it happened.