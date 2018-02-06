× Eagles quarterback Nick Foles shares inspiring life reflection following Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Foles is in a unique situation though. After being named Super Bowl LII MVP, he still remains the backup quarterback for Philadelphia with 25-year-old franchise QB Carson Wentz at the helm.

Wentz suffered an ACL injury during the season and few expected Foles to lead the team all the way to the Super Bowl.

Following the big victory, Foles reflected on the game of his life during a press conference. He gave an inspiring response talking about overcoming failure and struggle.

“I think the big thing is don’t be afraid to fail,” Foles said via USA Today. “In our society today, with Instagram and Twitter, it’s a highlight. It’s all the good things. When you look at it, you have a bad day, you think your life isn’t as good, you’re failing. Failure is a part of life. It’s a part of building character and growing. Without failure, who would you be? I wouldn’t be up here if I hadn’t fallen thousands of times, made mistakes. We all are human. We all have weaknesses. Just being able to share that and be transparent. “I know when people speak and share they’re weaknesses, I listen. Because I can (relate). I’m not perfect. I’m not Superman. We might be in the NFL and we might have just won the Super Bowl, but we all have daily struggles. That’s where my faith comes in. That’s where my family comes in. I think when you look at a struggle in your life, just know that it’s an opportunity for your character to grow.”

Foles said before the Super Bowl that he plans to become a pastor after his football career is over.

“I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said told reporters ahead of the big game. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

He added that prayer and his faith helped him decide to stay in the NFL after he came back to Philly to be a backup quarterback.

“It took a lot more faith to come back and play than it would’ve to go in the other direction,” Foles said. “Either way would’ve been fine. Either way, I would’ve trusted in God. I would’ve done something else and glorified God in that instance.

Foles signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia in the offseason which locks him up through the 2018 season – but after his outstanding postseason that had him completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards and six touchdowns – other teams could be looking to bring him in.