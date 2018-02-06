× Colorado Springs police identify officer shot, suspect in shooting that killed deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the officer who was shot Tuesday in the exchange of gunfire that killed El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.

CSPD Detective Marcus Yanez was treated for injuries and released after the shooting. He has worked for CSPD since October 2007.

The police department also identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old Manuel Zetina of Colorado Springs. He was killed.

Members of the auto theft task force found a stolen vehicle from Colorado Springs. “The vehicle was surveilled to the 4200 block of Galley Road where detectives observed the suspect exit the vehicle,” a statement said Wednesday.

At 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, the detectives made contact with the suspect and a struggle ensued.

“The suspect then drew a handgun and began firing. Three task force detectives then returned gunfire. EPSO Detective Micah Lee Flick was fatally shot, while two additional EPSO detectives and one CSPD detective were wounded by gunfire. A semi-automatic handgun belonging to the suspect was recovered from the scene of the incident,” the statement said.

An adult male civilian walking in the area was shot and wounded. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A memorial fund has been established for Micah Flick’s family.