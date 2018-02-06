Car theft task force gets into gunfight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The group of officers and detectives in Colorado Springs who came under attack Monday were part of a multi-jurisdictional auto theft task force.

It's an organization you fund and one FOX31 investigative reporter Chris Halsne recently profiled.

Vehicle owners in Colorado pay one dollar per car every year via their insurance. That generates about $5 million annually and that money, by law, goes to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority or CATPA.

For the past seven years, car thefts in Colorado have been going up and up.

To tackle the problem, the Colorado State Patrol has been overseeing dedicated, regional teams of car theft experts.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder tells FOX31 just such a team of detectives, deputies and patrol officers were together on an operation when they were shot Monday.

Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was killed when a fleeing auto theft suspect pulled a semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple times.

"The group that was working this is a group that works together regularly, so it was, they were doing the job that they do day in and day out," said Elder. "This was not an unusual event. It's not like it was a tactical call or anything."

About a year ago, the FOX31 Problem Solvers spoke with the executive director of CATPA, Robert Force, about its mission – which is the same today as then.

Force told FOX31, "Most of our task forces deal with organized crime. They don`t deal with the individual one guy that`s going out there stealing a car. They look at groups and associations of people. Again, without CATPA, those efforts would not go on.”

Budget records reviewed by FOX31 found CATPA spends money on all sorts of car theft prevention programs: PSA's reminding car owners to lock their doors, and extra training for law enforcement agencies all over the state.

The branch that came under fire Monday was part of what officials call B.A.T.T.L.E (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement). It's primary goal is to actually catch the thieves and help a special prosecutor from the Attorney Generals' Office put them in prison.