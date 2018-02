AURORA, Colo. — An at-risk adult who was reported missing on Tuesday morning has been found safe, the Aurora Police Department said.

Dustin Jara, 36, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Carson Street, near South Sable Boulevard and East Florida Avenue.

Police did not say where Jara was found, ionly that he was safe.

MISSING AT-RISK ADULT Dustin Jara (DOB 12/03/1981) was last seen yesterday at 6:30 P.M. in the 2600 block/S. Carson St. He was last seen wearing blu jeans, whi shirt, tan jacket. Dustin is 6’2”, 250lbs. Dustin has an intellectual disability Call 911 if you locate Dustin pic.twitter.com/tR0dhsufRm — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 6, 2018

UPDATE: Dustin was located and is safe. Thank you for all your help! https://t.co/9vtjIfxm2T — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 6, 2018