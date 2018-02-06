‘A Nation’s Call:’ Marine from Colorado Springs featured in new ad for Marine Corps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Marine from Colorado is featured in a new commercial for the Marine Corps that aired during a livestream of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

The commercial is called "A Nations Call" and for a moment the camera is taken inside a big aircraft with 21-year-old Cpl. Karissa Tanguay-Jones, a native of Colorado Springs, who is battle-ready with a heavy machine gun.

The ad opens with Marines loading onto helicopters before they take off from aircraft carriers in the ocean.

The commercial then takes the viewer inside of an MV-22 Osprey, the Marine Corps’ assault support aircraft, where we see the Marines ready for battle.

At the rear of the aircraft we see Tanguay-Jones, or "Tangy" as she's known by her fellow Marines. She serves as a crew chief on the aircraft.

The title means that she is responsible for a variety of things including maintenance, loading of cargo and personnel, flight observer, and the role she plays in the commercial: machine gunner.

Tangy, who was born in Colorado Springs and grew up in Lakewood, said it's pretty exciting knowing she'll be on TV and added she went from being lost out of high school to finding something to be proud of.

“After talking to the Marine recruiters I knew where I belonged,” Tanguay-Jones said. “The confidence, pride and discipline the Marines would help give me is exactly what I needed in my life.”

“I went from being lost out of high school to finding something to be proud of," she said. "For me, it’s a way I can show that even if you’re lost right now someday you can still find your passion. You just have to take a chance and not be afraid.”

She added that what you see in the commercials is closer to realistic than anything else.

Tangy is currently based in California but she and her unit are scheduled to deploy to Kuwait this spring as part of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, which areas of responsibility most notably coalition operations against ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

She misses home and misses the Colorado weather, but she loves what she does

The commercial is scheduled to begin airing on TV throughout February.