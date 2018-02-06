Big warm up in store for Denver before chance of weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver's weather will be calm and quiet Tuesday night with a few lingering snow showers possible along the Colorado/Wyoming border that will wrap up by midnight.

Dry conditions move in across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Denver's high temperatures will climb to the low 50s on Wednesday and reach the low 60s Thursday with mostly sunny skies both days.

Temperatures will fall to the mid 40s on Friday with breezy afternoon winds and an increase in cloud cover.

Cold front with snow possible Saturday

A cold front will move in Saturday bringing gusty winds, cold temperatures, and snowfall. Right now it looks like totals on the Front Range will be small. Stay tuned this week for more details on this storm as it gets closer.

Colorado will dry out from the snow on Sunday and start to warm up. Highs will be back into the 40s on Monday with another chance for snow next Tuesday.

