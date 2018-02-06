2 wounded in southwest Denver shooting

DENVER — At least two people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. outside at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of South Federal Boulevard, near West Yale Avenue.

The two who were wounded tried to drive to a hospital but didn’t make it. Police found them inside their vehicle about two miles north at South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue.

It’s not known how serious the injuries are, but a police spokesman said at least one of the victims was shot in the chest.

Police said they are actively searching for a luxury silver SUV, but gave no additional description about the vehicle or potential suspects.