Woman killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing Louisville street

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A 59-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street on Monday morning, the Louisville Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:50 a.m. at 95th Street and Hecla Drive, police said.

The woman was walking eastbound across 95th Street when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling northbound, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has notified next of kin, but the woman’s identity was not released because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-4444, 303-335-4669 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.