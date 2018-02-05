Becoming a Loveland Valentine’s Stamper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND -- In order to become a member of the exclusive Loveland Valentine's re-mailing program, you've got to have one thing: patience.

Now in its 72nd year, the group of Sweetheart Stampers are busier than ever taking in Valentines to re-stamp before sending them to their final destination.

"Our most senior veteran in the room is 95 years old," said Mindy McCloughen, President and CEO of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

The group is difficult to join because no one wants to leave. Ever.

"We actually have a waiting list that’s over 10 years old and there’s over 80 people on that list who aspire to be one of our famous stampers," said McCloughen.

While becoming a stamper takes time, Loveland does offer an opportunity for hopeful volunteers to check it out. In fact, the city is looking at taking volunteers in this Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information call the Loveland Chamber of Commerce at 970-667-6311.

To learn more about this program, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.