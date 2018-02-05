Heavy snow in mountains; some accumulation possible for Denver, Front Range late Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Monday will produce changing weather from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins.

It will start dry with gusty winds and an early high of 54 degrees. Then, a cold front blasts in just after lunch and temperatures will start to drop.

Fog and snow showers are possible for the evening rush. Winds will blow up to 20-40 mph with 60 mph gusts possible near the foothills.

Snow will continue in the mountains on Monday and Tuesday.

There will be heavy snow accumulations, with 6-14 inches from Loveland to Arapahoe Basin to Copper to Breckenridge to Vail and up to Steamboat Springs.

Strong winds will accompany the story, blowing to 30-80mph.

There is a chance of accumulating snow across the Front Range overnight into Tuesday morning, with 0-2 inches of accumulation possible.

Highs will be in the 30s on Tuesday. It will be drier and warmer on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next storm system arrives Friday and Saturday with falling temperatures, wind and snow.

