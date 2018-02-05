Seriously injured backcountry skier rescued in Gilpin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLINSVILLE, Colo. -- A 35-year-old man was rescued Sunday after being injured while backcountry skiing, the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office said.

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, Alpine Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Timberline Fire Protection District and Gilpin ambulance were dispatched to the area above Tolland Road in Rollinsville, a town about five miles south of Nederland, after receiving a 911 call about 11 a.m.

The man, identified as Darren Smith, was at the Forest Lakes trailhead suffering from serious injuries to the lower part of his body.

It took several hours to rescue Smith because of cold and windy conditions.

He was brought down Rollins Pass Road on a utility vehicle about 7:30 p.m., then taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Strong winds prevented the use of a helicopter, the sheriff's office said.