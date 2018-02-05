Safe injection site proposal in Denver on pace to be rejected by Republican lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — It was a controversial proposal from the start-Colorado Lawmakers debating a bill to allow a safe injection site in Denver.

Safe injection sites allow for users of heroin and other drugs to go to a safe facility where they can get high without fear of arrest.

Supporters argue that it reduces overdoses and deaths.

But Republican leaders in the Senate do not appear sold on the idea.

Monday, Democrats pulled the bill from committee fearing it would be voted down by Republicans.

In a press conference with the media, Republican Senators acknowledged their concerns.

“I can’t keep my mind wrapped around creating these onclaves of places where illegal activity is brushed under the rug,” President Kevin Grantham, leader of the GOP in the State Senate said.

“I struggle with the idea we create safe zones to do illegal activity that actually harm people,” Senator Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Garfield).

Supporters of the measure say they are working on amendments to try and convince Republican leadership.