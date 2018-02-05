Run your first 5k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is hard for people to get motivated to run their first 5k if they don't know where to start. That is why founder of Skirt Sports, Nicole DeBoom started a program called Running Start. The program is free. Once you are accepted they pair you up with a runner who has already achieved their first 5k and you start to train together. The finish line for this program takes place on June 3rd by running a 5k at the Skirt Sports 13er 5k/10k. To apply for this program go to Running-start.org. The application deadline is Feb 8th.