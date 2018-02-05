Quick shot of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be pockets of snow falling in the Colorado mountains tonight. A few inches of accumulation is possible and roads will be slick especially after sunset. There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place for the central & northern mountains and along I-70, so travel with caution. The wind will also be gusty causing blowing & drifting and reduced visibility. That advisory lasts until early Tuesday morning.

#cowx snow accumulation for the next 24 hours...nice totals of up to a foot in the Colorado mountains...a couple of inches on the eastern plains...Denver will see frz. drizzle & light snow but no accumulation pic.twitter.com/0x2FJnhKr3 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 5, 2018

In Denver we are expecting a period of freezing drizzle this evening followed by some light snow. The snow will linger past midnight. However, accumulation looks to be light with most places under a 1/2". There could be a few narrow spots that see more moderate bands with accumulation up to 2". The best places for those snow bands looks to be south across Monument Hill to Colorado Springs and out on the eastern plains along I-70 heading to Kansas.

#cowx snow chances tonight in Denver but accumulation looks to skip over the city...better chances in the mountains to the west and on the plains to the east...also southern areas heading toward Monument Hill pic.twitter.com/vSUGpHjagW — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 5, 2018

The rest of the week looks dry and milder. However, another shot of cold & snow is in the forecast for your weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.